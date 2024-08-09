Watch: Stunning aerial photographs show fields in full bloom as Shropshire Petal Fields prepares to reopen to public

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For just nine days this summer, petal confetti business, Shropshire Petals are reopening up their fantastic flower fields to the public.

The partnership between Shropshire Petals and Shropshire Festivals first offered the public a chance to see its fields in full bloom back in 2022.

This year, the floral spectacular will run from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 18 at their site on Chadwell Lane, just off the A41 near Newport.

The fields full of flowers including delphiniums and sunflowers have been meticulously planted by a robot - meaning barely anyone has yet stepped foot on the field until the flower field before it opens to visitors.