Police, ambulance and fire crews called out after car rolls over in crash near Bridgnorth

The crash, involving what Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service described as a 'small hatchback', took place near Loughton at around 3.30pm.

West Mercia Police have said that the road is currently closed, and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

Posting on social media police said: "Road Closure – B4364 at Burwarton, junction with the road leading to Loughton crossroads. We are on the scene at a road traffic collision. Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area."

The fire service said it had sent three crews to the scene, from Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Wellington, with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending.

The fire service said that the hatchback had 'rolled over', but had been 'righted onto all four wheels by passers-by prior to the fire service arrival'.

Crews from the fire service were said to have provided medical care before the ambulance service reached the scene.