Rifle and drugs recovered after disturbance in West Bromwich

Police were called to a disturbance at an address on Turner Street after the incident, at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 29).

The gun and quantity of cannabis were seized from the property.

A 53-year-old man suffered a head injury during the disturbance and was taken to hospital. He has been discharged and now remains under arrest on suspicion of possession of a firearm and cannabis.

Enquiries continue to identify other people involved.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 4145 of 29 October.