Traffic facing 45 minute delays on M5 due to 'broken down vehicle' and 'police incident'

Vehicles travelling northbound on the M5 between Junction 1 West Bromwich and the M6 after a vehicle broke down on the road.

National Highways West Midlands have warned of 45 minutes delays on approach, with around four miles of congestion.

On X, highways groups said: "Traffic has stopped on the M5 northbound between J1 West Bromwich and the M6 due to a broken down vehicle.

"Our Traffic Officers are on the scene and we'll be moving the vehicle onto the hard shoulder.

"There's a 45-minute delay on approach with four miles of congestion."

In an update, the group announced that while the broken-down vehicle was moved to the side of the road, they could not release traffic as "police are now dealing with an incident on the scene."

The group said: "This vehicle has now been moved onto the hard shoulder however unfortunately we are not able to release traffic yet on the #M5 north between J1 & the #M6 as Police are now dealing with an incident on scene.

"Queuing traffic is now approaching J3 at Quinton with a 45 min delay."

Emergency Service have been approached for comment.