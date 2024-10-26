'Pupils behave well, are kind and respectful' – Ofsted inspectors praise pupils at West Bromwich school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newtown Primary School in West Bromwich was visited by inspectors from Ofsted in July and has received a rating of good following the inspection.

The school, which is part of the Stour Vale Multi Academy Trust, received good ratings for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.

In the report, the inspectors said the school was warm and welcoming, with pupils benefitting from positive relationships with other pupils and staff who cared for them deeply.

The report read: "Pupils behave well. They are kind and respectful and this makes the school a calm and happy place where everyone can focus on learning.