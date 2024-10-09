Work starts on new indoor market in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new indoor market in West Bromwich is strategically located on the High Street, next to the outdoor market, thereby offering a centralised hub for both.

It will replace the existing indoor market currently situated in King Square and work by contractors Interclass is scheduled for completion in July 2025.

The new market will blend classic market stalls with modern amenities, including a specialist street food court featuring communal seating.

Existing traders from the current indoor market will have the opportunity to apply for stalls in the new location, ensuring continuity for long-standing businesses.

The application process will also be open to new traders, with details expected to be released in the coming months. Both small and large stalls will be available, accommodating a variety of business needs.

Councillor Peter Osborne with contractors as work begins on the new indoor market in West Bromwich

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and infrastructure said: “The construction of the new indoor market is a crucial step in our plan to rejuvenate West Bromwich High Street.

"I am thrilled to see this project come to life as part of the council’s ambitious plans for revitalising the heart of West Bromwich, and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the community.”

Ross Watkins, contractor manager at Interclass, said “We are delighted to be a part of this important regeneration project in West Bromwich.

"Our team is committed to delivering a high-quality space that will support both long-standing traders and new businesses.

"Throughout the contract, we will prioritise social value by employing local labour and supporting the local supply chain wherever possible.

"Interclass are excited to be playing such a pivotal role in delivering an exciting new indoor market that will help to re-boot the town centre and enhance the shopping experience.”