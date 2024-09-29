Heartbroken brother of Baggies fan who died at the game posts emotional tribute

Baggie Steve posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 1am about his brother Mark dying, who went to Hillsborough Stadium with his nephew, and the tweet has been seen by over 400,000 people.

Football fans from across the country have given the West Bromwich Albion fan their support by sending comments and sharing the tweet.

He said: "My heart is truly broken , my son had to watch my brother pass away and lose an Uncle, and is left with those memories.

"I have had to break the news to my parents and his wife. My brother loved the baggies, he was my best mate and going to a game will never be the same.

Former England and Liverpool star Robbie Fowler were among those to send Steve his best w."ishes.

He said: "Sorry for yours and the families loss, thoughts and prayers with you all, God bless."

Nick the Baggie said: "A devastating time for you and the family, I hope your son can get over seeing such a horrible thing happen in front of him. All the Albion family are thinking of you all at this incredibly sad time. God bless you Steve."

Sheffield Wednesday fan Paul Hemming said: "From a Wednesdayite, very sad to hear the passing of your brother I was at the match, and our condolences go out to you all, football is always secondary at times like this, i hope your son can get over this, our thoughts go with you."

Jason Murray said: "Steve, shocked to hear about Mark! Can't imagine how your lad felt then and now!

"Loved Mark, his chuckle was contagious, always a great chat, will miss those, gone with 28 years of friendship. Please extend my thoughts to You, Maz, especially your Lad and your parents! RIP Mate."

West Bromwich Albion released a statement yesterday concerning the tragic death, which said: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday’s fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.

"The club has made contact with the supporter’s family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.

"The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter’s loved ones at this desperately sad time."

Manager Carlos Cordoban and other members of the staff have also paid tribute at this sad time.