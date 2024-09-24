Road closed and two people treated after car crash on busy roundabout near West Bromwich

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a two car collision on Swan Island on the Black Country New Road near West Bromwich on Sunday night.

Two ambulances attended the scene of the collision, which happened at around 8.55pm, and treated two people at the scene, including a young boy.

Both patients were assessed and subsequently discharged at the scene, with West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire remaining at the scene to assist with clear up and recovery of the two cars.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at Swan Island, on the Black Country New Road, at 8.55pm on Sunday night, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered two patients, one of whom was a young boy.

"Following assessment, they were both discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for a comment.