Claimants to estate of deceased Sandwell man urged to come forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

MDW Solicitors have put out a notice on behalf of the estate of Patrick Byrne from West Bromwich, who died on February 16 last year, under the Trustee Act 1925 to ask for all people interested in making a claim to send written particulars to the offices of the solicitors firm in Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire.

The firm said that anyone who wants to claim should do so on or before November 12 in order to be considered.