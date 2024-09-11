Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after break-in at West Bromwich factory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the scene on Albion Road, West Bromwich, at around 12.30am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a burglary and, on arrival, arrested a 22-year-old man from Sandwell and a 41-year-old from Walsall on suspicion of burglary.

The two men currently remain in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Two men have been arrested after breaking into a business in West Bromwich in the early hours of this morning (11 Sept).

"We were called to a steel business on Albion Road at around 12.30am, to reports of a burglary.

"When we arrived, we swiftly arrested a 22-year-old man from Sandwell and a 41-year-old from Walsall on suspicion of burglary.

"They remain in custody for questioning.

"For advice on how to make your business more secure, visit: https://www.westmidlands.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-business-safe-from-crime/keep-burglars-out-business/."