Legendary fundraiser ready to tackle new continental challenge

‘Blind Dave’ Heeley will cycle the Western Front Way to raise money for The Albion Foundation, leading a team of riders on the 1000km journey from Bonfol in Switzerland, through France, to Nieuwpoort in Belgium, via the Menin Gate, where they will pause to remember all those lost during the First World War.

To finish off the ride, they will then cycle to Dunkirk in France, the scene of the Second World War allies’ evacuation, completing a tribute to the fallen soldiers of both world wars.

Team Blind Dave hopes to raise £80,000 for the Albion Foundation, the official charity partner of West Bromwich Albion football club, during their week-long journey, which runs from Saturday, September 21 to Saturday, September 28.

‘Blind Dave’ Heeley is an internationally recognised fundraiser who is the first Blind athlete to have completed multiple endurance challenges, including seven marathons in seven days in seven continents, cycling from John O'Groats to Lands End and completing the Marathon de Sables.

He has raised more than £300,000 for the Albion Foundation and said the ride was a lovely way to pay tribute to the people who fought and fell in the service of their country.

Dave Heeley said the challenge will be an emotional one, but he and his team would help everyone to get over the line

He said: "It has been the honour of my life to raise funds for The Albion Foundation, a charity which conducts much-needed, life-changing work in our local community.

“Cycling the Western Front Way will be an emotional journey in which we’ll pay tribute to all those lost during the tragedy of the two world wars.

“We’ll pay our respects during the ride and I’m sure there will be a few tears shed as we pass along the route.

"To take the tragedy of war and make some good from it by raising money for the Foundation all these years later is really important to me.

"The team will all pull together and support each other, so if someone is having a bad day, the whole team will be there to support them and we'll all get through this ride together."

Director of The Albion Foundation, Rob Lake, said: “Dave has always gone above and beyond for the charity and we are incredibly proud of his achievements.

Dave 'Blind Dave' Heeley and team member Mark Green get set for their epic 1000km charity bike ride

"To date, he has raised more than £300,000 for the Foundation and his individual contribution to the local community is second to none.

“To take on this challenge having undergone two full knee reconstructions is testament to a man we are incredibly fortunate to have represent us.

“We wish Dave and his team of riders all the very best for the ride and look forward to welcoming them back to The Hawthorns afterwards.”

To sponsor Team Blind Dave on their adventure for The Albion Foundation, go to wba.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=3f417dbd9919ca78272389800&id=3f2066336e&e=47aa29e5cd