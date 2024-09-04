Man suspected of car theft arrested by eagle-eyed officers in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The officers from West Midlands Police were out on patrol on Manley Close in West Bromwich on Wednesday evening when they spotted the 46-year-old man, who was wanted in relation to the theft of a vehicle on Church Lane in West Bromwich in June.

He was arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man wanted on suspicion of stealing a car in Sandwell after a swift spot by officers.

"Our eagle-eyed cops saw the man while travelling along Manley Close, West Bromwich, at around 11.30pm yesterday (3 August).

"The 46-year-old man was promptly detained in relation to the theft of a vehicle in Church Lane in June.

"He is currently in police custody for questioning.

"Our officers are always on the lookout for those suspected of causing crime throughout the borough."