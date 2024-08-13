Council considering disposal of land in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandwell Council has put out a message that it is considering disposal of approximately 1,357.9 metres squared of land off Bilhay Street in West Bromwich under the 1972 Local Government Act for disposal of land held for open space.

The council has asked for anyone with interest in the land or who would want to make a comment about the freehold disposal of the land to contact the executive director of Property Services at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury by Thursday, September 5.