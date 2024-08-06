Man left fighting for life after fall from roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ambulance crews and members of West Midlands Police were called to Hanbury Road in West Bromwich on Monday evening after reports of the man falling from the roof.

They found a man with life-threatening injuries, with paramedics providing the man with advanced trauma care before taking him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Hanbury Road in West Bromwich, shortly after 5.30pm after a man fell from a roof of a building.

"Our colleagues from the ambulance service took him to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries."

The incident occurred on Hanbury Road and saw a man taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. Photo: Google Street Map

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.28pm to an incident on Hanbury Road in West Bromwich.

"Two ambulances, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the WMAS Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man with life-threatening injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”