Work on new cycleway scheme set to begin across town

Work is set to start from Monday on the £1million West Bromwich High Street Cycleway Scheme.

The scheme will start from the junction with Bull Street up to the junction with Roebuck Lane.

The cycleway scheme will also be implemented along Roebuck Lane and link into the existing cycleway on Europa Avenue.

The work will consist of a new segregated cycleway on both sides of High Street in West Bromwich and will include new kerbing, drainage, footway and carriageway surfacing, lining and signing, as well as new Toucan crossing facilities introduced at the existing traffic signals at Bull Street and Trinity Way.

Temporary traffic management will be in operation during the work, including lane closures and temporary traffic lights to ensure the works are carried out safely.

The work will last approximately 26 weeks.

Councillor Keith Allcock, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “These improvements form part of our commitment to provide a sustainable transport network to enable Sandwell residents to use an alternative and healthy mode of travel other than the car to access jobs, education and services both within and beyond the borough’s boundaries.

“While the works are carried out, I ask road users to bear with us and look for alternative routes where possible.”

This scheme is funded by the Government’s Town Fund initiative.