Drivers facing long delays after car overturns in crash on M6

Two out of three lanes have been closed on the M6 northbound following a collision that left a car on its roof.

The incident occurred at the J8 link with the M5 near Tame Bridge.

Congestion on the M6 northbound. Picture: National Highways/Motorway Cameras

Traffic is backed up to J7 Great Barr on the M6 northbound, and J1 West Bromwich on the M5 northbound.

The M6 southbound is backed up to J10A for the M54 interchange due to onlookers.

More to follow.