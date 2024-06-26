Arrest after man threatened with meat cleaver in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police offered praise to response officers who arrested the man on Heronville Drive in West Bromwich on Wednesday morning.

The officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of the report of the incident and arrested the man, who is in his 40s, on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

The force also confirmed that the man remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our response officers made another speedy arrest this morning after arriving within minutes of a call.

"We received a report that a man was threatened with a meat cleaver in Heronville Drive in West Bromwich.

"Within 10 minutes, officers arrived at the location and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

"He remains in custody for questioning."

The force said the role of response officer was an important one and said this current week was set aside to celebrate their hard work.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Response officers are usually first on scene and the first officers that the public come into contact with.

"This week we are celebrating their hard work.

"Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok for updates throughout the week."