Trams through West Bromwich halted after 'medical emergency'

West Midlands Metro said on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that trams were unable to operate between Black Lake and West Bromwich Central.

Instead, trams are running between Black Lake and Wolverhampton Station and between West Bromwich Central and Edgbaston Village only.

Passengers are being told tickets will be accepted on the National Express West Midlands 79 bus between Wednesbury and West Bromwich and on West Midlands Railway trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

A Metro statement on X said: "Due to a medical emergency at Dudley Street, trams are unable to run between Black Lake and West Bromwich Central.

"Trams are running between Black Lake and Wolverhampton Station and between West Bromwich Central and Edgbaston Village only.

"Tickets accepted on the nxwestmidlands 79 bus between Wednesbury and West Bromwich, and on West Midlands Railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham."

A further statement on the Metro website said: "Medical crew are on site. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this change of service may have on your journey."

The Express & Star has contacted the West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.

