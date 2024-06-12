Street racer who drove dangerously in West Bromwich walks free from court but gets £1,700 court bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sikander Hussain, aged 36, of Titford Lane, Rowley Regis, admitted two breaches of a Black Country-wide injunction during a street racing incident in May 2024.

Hussain was seen racing other vehicles at speed and driving dangerously at speeds of around 80mph while straddling both lanes on Kendrick Way, West Bromwich at around 11.40pm on May 11.

Following a sentencing at Birmingham High Court on May 23, Hussain was ordered to 37 days imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and was also ordered to pay costs of £1,700.30.

Talking about the sentencing, Sandwell Council's executive director of place, Alan Lunt, said: "I am pleased to see further action being taken to tackle this very dangerous and anti-social behaviour.

"This is the fifth successful court case within the past year where street racers have been brought to justice for breaching the injunction order in Kenrick Way."

The sentencing also took into consideration aggravating features which included Mr Hussain having been disqualified from driving in April 2024, and driving without insurance.

Mr Hussain had also previously received a warning letter from police for being present twice in a car cruising hotspot in Birmingham in June 2024.

The sentencing comes after the High Court granted a full and final injunction banning street racing, also known as car cruising, in February 2024, which covers the whole of the Black Country.

The injunction forbids anyone who is a driver, rider, or passenger in or on a motor vehicle to participate between the hours of 3pm and 7am in a gathering of two or more persons within the Black Country at which some of those present engage in motor racing or stunts.

The injunction also covers organisers or spectators, prohibiting people from promoting, organising or publicising gatherings.