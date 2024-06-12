Disruption for tram passengers in Black Country due to overhead line damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Metro said tickets were being accepted on National Express West Midlands buses and West Midlands Railway services.

Trams are running normally between Black Lake and Wolverhampton Station and between West Bromwich Central and Edgbaston Village.

West Midlands Metro posted on social media this morning: "Due to overhead line damage at Dudley Street, trams are unable to run between Black Lake and West Bromwich Central.

"Trams running as normal between Black Lake and Wolverhampton Station and between West Bromwich Central and Edgbaston Village.

"Tickets accepted on @nxwestmidlands 79 bus between Wednesbury and West Bromwich.

"Also on @WestMidRailway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham."