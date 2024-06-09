Buses in West Bromwich diverted for 'police incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Express West Midlands reported the incident in Moor Street, near to the West Bromwich Ringway, at around 9.10am on Sunday.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, it warned customers of disruption to its services.

The bus company said the number 3 bus – which runs from West Bromwich to Merry Hill – had diverted via the town's bus station, West Bromwich Ringway, Spon Lane, Sam Lane, Lyttleton Street and Bromford Lane.

Passengers travelling on the number 43 service – from West Bromwich to Bilston – will also be diverted via the West Bromwich Ringway, St Michael Street, High Street, Lodge Road and Oxford Road.

National Express West Midlands has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.