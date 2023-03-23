Sandwell school celebrates improving to 'Good' in Ofsted inspection

The pupils and staff at the Phoenix Collegiate celebrate the Good rating by Ofsted

The Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich received the ‘Good’ rating following a recent graded Ofsted inspection on February 14 and 15.

Having previously received a ‘Requires Improvement’ judgement in 2019, headteacher Mike Smith said he had been looking forward to inspectors returning to the school.

He said: “I and the rest of the team here at Phoenix had been hoping that Ofsted would come for some time now, so that they could see the improvements that we have made over the last four years and I am pleased they have eventually done so.

"However, the report does not change what we are doing or where we are going.

"Our ambition is the same as it has been for the last four years, that as a school we look, feel and behave like the best school in the country, so that our students get a better deal here at Phoenix than they would at any other school.

"I would like to thank the entire school community, the staff, students, parents and governors for their ongoing support as we pursue that ambition."

The Phoenix Collegiate achieved the Good rating in all areas of the inspection, which highlighted the many strengths seen at the school.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors who visited the school said that pupils feel safe, and staff look after their wellbeing and they behaved sensibly and responsibly and their behaviour is a strength of the school.

The inspectors also said that students learned with confidence because they trusted their teachers and this meant that pupils made good progress because they remembered previous learning.

Other areas of praise included the quality of education where teachers had strong subject knowledge and they kept this knowledge fresh by taking part in relevant professional development.

Further areas to receive praise were the effective approach to reading and assessment.

The inspectors also commented how leaders have constructed an exciting personal development curriculum, such as pupils learning self-discipline as cadets in the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines.

It also praised how they could train as journalists and how these experiences boost students’ confidence and self-esteem.

Mr Smith said “I am very pleased that the Ofsted team agreed with our appraisal that this is a good school with a good sixth form.