Body found in search for missing Sandwell man

Police said the body was discovered on Saturday night

Police in Sandwell had been appealing to find 47-year-old Sukvinder Kataria, who went missing from the area at 2am on Friday.

On Sunday morning West Midlands Police said a body had been found at an address in West Bromwich the previous night.

"The body is yet to be formally identified but it’s believed to be that of the 47-year-old," the force said in a statement on social media.