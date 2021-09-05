Body found in search for missing Sandwell man

Police in Sandwell had been appealing to find 47-year-old Sukvinder Kataria, who went missing from the area at 2am on Friday.
On Sunday morning West Midlands Police said a body had been found at an address in West Bromwich the previous night.
"The body is yet to be formally identified but it’s believed to be that of the 47-year-old," the force said in a statement on social media.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious, his family have been spoken to and our thoughts are with them at this deeply upsetting time."