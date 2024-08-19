Police arrest four men after chasing a stolen car in Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers spotted the Ford Fiesta near Moxley at just before 12.30am.

The vehicle made off from officers before coming to a stop near Brunswick Park Road in Wednesbury.

The occupants fled but after a foot chase four men were detained.

After searching the vehicle – which had been stolen from West Bromwich last Thursday – items were recovered which police believe could be being used to commit crime

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and going equipped for theft.

Three other men, aged 25, 36 and 46 were also been detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped.

They have all been taken into custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police say they know the impact of of vehicle crime on our communities, and their daily routines and livelihoods and are carrying out regular activity to crackdown on such crimes.