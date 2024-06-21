'She was my soulmate and a stalwart of the community': Tributes to much-loved Avril

Those are the words of Bridget O'Connell who worked closely in Wednesbury with Avril Ward who has died aged 78 and whose funeral will take place tomorrow.

Avril Ward

Bridget, who runs O'Connells florists, was best friends with Avril and the two raised thousands for charity over the years, priding themselves on 'looking after' the bereaved of the community in the town.

Avril was the company secretary of S Webb and Son, a funeral directors which was established in 1894 in Upper High Street, Wednesbury and worked for the company for over 50 years.

She joined the business in 1966 at the age of just 19, originally running the Hill Top branch and establishing the Darlaston office before taking over at head office in the 1970’s and only retiring due to isolating during the pandemic in 2020.