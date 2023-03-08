Apology issued to Wednesbury father after finding rogue set of keys in Christmas selection box

James Harpin outside CadburyWorld

James Harpin even held a protest outside Cadbury World after he claimed the chocolate giant initially ignored his calls for a £27 refund or an apology.

However, since then, bosses have been in touch with Mr Harpin to offer him an apology and a complimentary gift as "a good will gesture".

It remains unclear how the keys ended up inside Mr Harpin's selection box.

A spokesman from Cadbury's owners Mondelez said the this product was provided to the customer by a third party, who are handling the complaint process.

The spokesman added: "The safety and quality of our products are of paramount importance to us.

"We are investigating this matter thoroughly and apologise that Mr Harpin had this experience.

"All our sites adhere to strict measures and are routinely inspected. Engagement with Mr Harpin is taking place and he has been offered a complimentary gift as a good will gesture."

The keys and name tag James found in his Christmas selection box

Before receiving an apology from bosses, the 36-year-old was joined by his daughter on a protest in Bournville yesterday morning.

Speaking at the scene, he said: "I have got a strict moral code, and this is the type of thing you just have to do.

"I am not here to cause, trouble or offence, I am just outside Cadbury's telling the world what has happened to me and my family."

James, who works in accountancy, made two signs for the protest with the slogans "Honk 4 Justice" and "Cadbury Call Me" and enjoyed amusement and adulation from passersby.

He said: "People have been honking their horn and coming over for chat, they cannot believe what has happened to me. We will keep coming back Cadbury's talk to us."

James said: "I am on a main road and am getting a lot of attention so I won't be moving round the corner to the actual headquarters where no-one is."