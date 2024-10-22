Closures and delays on Black Country roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Roads has posted details of two sets of works taking place in Tipton and Walsall, with one seeing temporary traffic lights in operation and the other having a road closure and diversions in place.

The first set of works began on Wednesday on the A457 Sedgley Road West junction with Hurst Lane in Tipton. Temporary traffic lights have been put in place by National Grid and are scheduled to be there until October 30.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "At the A457 Sedgley Road West junction with Hurst Lane in Tipton, there are temporary traffic lights for National Grid Energy Distribution works.

"These are scheduled between October 16 and 30."

The other set of highway repair and maintenance works have seen Foley Road West in Walsall closed off throughout Tuesday.

A diversion is in place on Aldridge Road, Bridle Lane and the AA452, with signs marking the route.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "The B4151 Foley Road West in Walsall is closed due to highway repair and maintenance works.

"A diversion route is marked with signs."