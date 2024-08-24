Man found dead at Tipton nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police rushed to the incident at Sheepwash Nature Reserve off Morrison Road shortly before 5.45pm on Friday.

They were called after a man, aged in his 70s, was found lying on the ground.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said while efforts were made to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added: "His family have been informed and we are offering support at this difficult time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and we have informed the coroner."