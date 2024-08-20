Watch: Dramatic moment car was stolen from petrol forecourt

West Midlands Police have released the video as part of an appeal to find the two men responsible for the incident on Brickhouse Lane South in Tipton , which happened around 9.15pm on July 23.

In the video, the two men can be seen approaching the car and the driver, who is blurred on the video, but can be seen with the fuel pump in the car and the driver side front door open.

One of the men appears to then either attack the driver or strip the keys out of their hand or pocket and passes it to the other man, who proceeds to get into the driver side and close the door.

The driver then appears to try and get the keys back, but is forced to back away from the two men, whose faces are covered, before they then drive off with the car while the fuel pump is still attached.

West Midlands Police have released the video and launched the appeal to ask for public help with finding the two men responsible.

The car can be seen being driven away with the fuel hose still attached. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise these two men?

"We want to speak to them after a vehicle was stolen from a petrol station on Brickhouse Lane South, Tipton at around 9.15pm on July 23.

"We appreciate the men are wearing face coverings but we hope someone may recognise their clothing.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/693761/24."