Sandwell transport firm looking to expand to new setting

JLL Vehicle Distribution Ltd from Smethwick has made an application to change its existing Good's Vehicle Operators Licence to add an operating centre to keep a goods vehicles and at DMN Fleet Services in Norton Canes in Cannock.

The Traffic commissioner has asked for owners or occupiers of land near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected to get in touch by October 23 by contacting the Traffic Commissioner's office in Leeds.