One knife crime is too many says Smethwick MP as he looks at ways to combat issues

Smethwick MP Gurinder Josan spoke in the House of Commons on Wednesday at Prime Ministers Questions about young people and knives and the recent death of Jahziah Coke after being stabbed in his home in Oldbury.

The MP said that any incident of knife crime was one too many and said that he felt the authorities needed to be doing something about it.

Smethwick MP Gurinder Josan said that there were far too many instances of knife crime

He said: "The figures that we see for knife crime are too high and one of the things I've been saying is that knife crime has been a major issue for a while now, with the latest incident being a 13-year-old being killed in his own home.

"There's something there and we need to understand what's going on and we need to not just treat this as a criminal act, although it is and it's got to go through the criminal justice system, but also take a public health approach so that we can better understand what's happening among our young people that's leading them to carry knives and think that's an acceptable thing to do.

Jahziah Coke died after being stabbed in his home in Oldbury. Photo: GoFundMe

"It ends in situations where young people are killing other young people and, in the process, destroying families and communities."

Mr Josan said it had been good to be able to bring to the attention of the Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer and the rest of Parliament the tragedy of Jahziah Coke and also ask bring to the house's attention the wider issue of knife crime.

He spoke about the Prime Minister's response and how important it was to continue to keep the issue at the top of the agenda.

He said: "From his response, we saw that he's very much alive to the wider issue and he also expressed his condolences to the Coke family, which I'm sure is very welcome.

Gurinder Josan put his question to the Prime Minister in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photo: UK Parliament

"He also spoke about some of the things that had already taken place, like banning some of the knives that are out there, and I just think we need to keep this issue at the top of the agenda because it's something that we need to get to grips with."

Mr Josan said that he had spent time talking to different agencies around the region, such as West Midlands Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Mayor of the West Midlands, and said that all concerned were taking the issue very seriously, but also said that more work needed to be done.

He also spoke about his own feelings when he heard about deaths from knife crime and expressed his own sympathies for the family of Jahziah Coke.

He said: "It's on their agenda and they are working with Sandwell Council to see what more we can do and what we need to do is progress things further and understand this more.

Tributes were left outside the house in Lovett Avenue, with both Gurinder Josan and the Prime Minister offering their condolences to the family

"It's very easy to, when an incident happens, to expect the police to investigate it and bring the perpetrator to justice, but we also need to understand more what is going on, why this is happening and what more we can do as a society, as communities, as families and as the respective agencies to deal with this.

"I do absolutely feel for the families when these crimes happen and this is a 13-year-old boy, so it takes you back to your own family and makes you think of your own children.

"That family must be absolutely devastated as he had just become a teenager and my heart goes out to them as I can't imagine what they are going through."