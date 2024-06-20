‘Worried for welfare’ 999 appeal over missing man last seen in Bearwood

Officers at West Midlands Police have issued a photo of a missing man called Nigel.

The force said that the 73 year-old was last seen in Bearwood High Street, in Smethwick, at around 2.30pm yesterday (June 19).

A WMP spokesperson said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Missing man Nigel thought to be in Bearwood

Nigel is from Selly Oak in Birmingham - and maybe attempting to travel back there, officers explained.

He is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, dark grey jeans and grey trainers. If you can help call 999 quoting log 3914 of 19 June.