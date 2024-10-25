Shay Kang: Mother to be sentenced over death of tragic Rowley Regis 10-year-old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jaskirat Kaur admitted the manslaughter of Shay Kang on the basis of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court in August. She will be sentenced at the same court this morning.

Shay was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday March 4.

At the first hearing, Kaur, aged 33, denied murdering her daughter but the Crown accepted her guilty plea to manslaughter

A statement released by Brickhouse Primary School after Shay's death described her as a “bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all”.