Mourners gather to say goodbye to schoolgirl Shay Kang killed by her mother in Rowley Regis
The funeral of 10-year-old Shay Kang who was killed by her mother has been held in Rowley Regis.
Mourners gathered at the Rowley Regis Crematorium on Thursday morning to say an emotional goodbye to the schoolgirl.
Youngsters and staff from Brickhouse Primary School, where Shay was a pupil, were among those in attendance.
School goers were asked to wear their uniforms to the funeral, while others were asked to wear pink and black – Shay's favourite colours.
In a touching tribute, Paul Newby, Headteacher at Brickhouse Primary School, described Shay as a "fun-loving child" who was "liked by all".
The schoolgirl was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, on March 4 when police were called to her home.
Shay died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the opening of an inquest at Black Country Coroner’s Court heard in March.
Her mother, Jaskirat Kaur admitted the manslaughter of Shay on the basis of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court.