Appeal for help finding man suspected of making threats to kill

West Midlands Police have released an image of Jordan Emery and have asked for public help with finding the 30-year-old from Rowley Regis.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 999 as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jordan Emery?

"The 30-year-old from Rowley Regis is wanted on suspicion of making threats to kill.

"If you have any information contact us via 999 and quote 20/587315/24."