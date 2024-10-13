Tram and gas works set to close various roads over the coming weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sandwell Council has announced a series of works due to begin on Monday and set to run over several weeks across the region under the Temporary Road Closure Order 2024.

The first and longest running will see traffic prohibited in proceeding along Bagnall Street in Tipton at the junction with Chimney Road for around 60 metres in a south west direction.

The work, which is to facilitate access to the Midland Metro Alliance site compound, will start on Monday and will see the road closed for 24 hours each day, with the work expected to be completed by March 3 next year.

Three other sets of works will begin on Monday by Cadent Gas and are related to works in Smethwick and Oldbury.

The first set of works, which are to facilitate access for remedial gas service works by Trinity Team on behalf of Cadent Gas, will see Francis Road in Smethwick closed from its junction with Londonderry Lane to the front of 266 Francis Road, with access to the area closed for 24 hours each day.

Road closures will be in place across Sandwell due to gas and metro works

A traffic diversion will be in place via Londonderry Lane and Manor road and be in place from Monday until November 1.

Crocketts Lane in Smethwick will also be closed from its junction with A457 Soho Way to its junction with Regent Street to facilitate trial holes by Cadent Gas to establish the correct location of assets.

Brook Street will also be closed during the works, which begin on Monday and will run until October 21.

Finally, Linden Avenue in Oldbury will be closed at the junction with Longbank Road from Wednesday until October 29 to facilitate access for remedial gas service works by Cadent Gas, with a traffic diversion in place along Longbank Road.