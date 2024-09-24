Woman dies after falling from Oldbury high-rise block
A woman has died after falling from the window of a high-rise block in Oldbury.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency crews went to Wallace Close shortly after 8am on September 16 following reports that a woman had fallen and landed on scaffolding.
She suffered "serious injuries" and was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and has since died.
West Midlands Police said: "A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she sadly passed away.
"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and we have informed the coroner."