Woman dies after falling from Oldbury high-rise block

Emergency crews went to Wallace Close shortly after 8am on September 16 following reports that a woman had fallen and landed on scaffolding.

She suffered "serious injuries" and was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and has since died.

West Midlands Police said: "A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she sadly passed away.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and we have informed the coroner."