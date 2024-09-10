Decision to close Langley pub 'not taken lightly' says owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Karen Cooper said the decision to close the Crosswells Inn on Whyley Walk in Langley had not been taken lightly and had only come after running at a loss for months and, she said, no support from the owners Stonegate Group.

The timber-framed Crosswells Inn on the corner of Langley's High Street and Broad Street had closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, with a Facebook message making the announcement of the closure.

Ms Cooper had been the new owner of the pub since September last year after previous bosses Tina and Phil Archer had retired earlier that month and said a mixture of lack of support and losing money had meant she had to close the pub.