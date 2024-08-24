Police investigating after man hit by car in Oldbury 'seriously' hurt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were called to the scene of the collision on Birch Road, at its junction with Hagley Road West, at about 3.45am on Saturday.

A pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital after suffering "serious injuries", West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for the force said the driver remained at the scene and is helping with the investigation.

The collision happened near to hairdressers Cabbella, though the owner confirmed it had been business as usual on Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting log 541 of August 24.