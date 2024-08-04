Road set to close for two weeks to allow for junction works

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandwell Council has posted a notice to announce the works on Holly Road, which will take place between the southern boundary of number 73 and the junction with Castle Road West.

The work will see junction improvement works by R W Services Ltd working on behalf of Sandwell Council, with traffic diverted via Holly Road, Stanley Road, Castle Road West and vice-versa.

The work will begin on August 12, with the section of road closed to traffic, and is expected to be completed by August 25.