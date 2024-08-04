'I never thought I would have fans': Dancing dad celebrates TikTok milestone with son

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oldbury based Brian, 77, was first welcomed to the region as the dancing lollipop man before being put in front of the camera by his son Jamie, 30, who - on a Fathers Day 2020 - asked him to make some dance videos together.

What started as a bit of fun became immediate success on the social media platform, quickly gaining millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers as well as recognition from Grammy winning US artist Lizzo.

TikTok Stars Brian Kilgallon, 77 and his son Jay Scott, 30. Image: Express&Star

Four years later and the dancing duo have scored an astounding 464,000 followers and views breaching 250million appearing on TV, getting brand deals and even a nod from Beyonce's mum who shared the duo dancing to one of her daughter's smash hits.

Speaking earlier this week, Brian, said: "He makes me enjoy life, I'm enjoying life with my son and we're making people smile.