Week of disruption around roads in Sandwell as series of roadworks planned

Sandwell Council has put out notices to residents in Rowley Regis, Wednesbury and Oldbury to advise of road closures and temporary speed limits in the first few weeks of August as works involving BT poles, water works, sewage connections and viaduct repairs take place.

There will be two sets of works in Rowley Regis, both starting on August 5, on Yew Tree Lane and Park Avenue.

The works on Yew Tree Lane will be to facilitate access to replace a decayed BT pole by Telent Technology Services Ltd and will see diversions along Carnegie Road, Ross, Powke Lane and Moor Lane between 9.30am and 3.30pm.