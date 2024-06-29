School buries lasting monument to school for future generations to view

The pupils of Tividale Hall Primary School in Oldbury laid a time capsule on Tuesday, June 25, on the grounds of the school as part of 70th anniversary celebrations at the school.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Sandwell were the guest of honour at the ceremony, with the Mayor giving a speech to the school council and then watching as two pupils placed the capsule into the ground where it was then buried.

It includes a letter to the future, pictures of technology, memories of the school, a vlog on the loss of the Queen and examples of work.

Teacher Paul Smythe had worked with the school council to organise the capsule and said the event had been a great occasion.

He said: "We wanted to do some events based on the 70th anniversary and one idea from the school council was to try and capture what makes the school special and then keep it safe for future generations to get a glimpse of.

The Mayor of Sandwell Syeda Khatun meets school head Geri Pugliese, Head Boy and Girl Cian Watkins and Lucy Woodcock and Deputy Head Girl and Boy Maizie Lloyd and Aaron Benjamin

"The ceremony was great, with beautiful weather, and the school council all lined up to tell the Mayor what they've been doing and how they've been doing it and we had a committal ceremony and a speech from the Mayor before two pupils, who were wearing white gloves to protect the capsule, lowered it into the ground.

"I think it has reminded the children now of the special place this school is with all the positive and exciting things we have and they get to experience.

"It also helps them to think about the future and what the school might look like and, for those future pupils, give them a glimpse into the past as we had with a video from the 1980s, so it'll be a really interesting snapshot of the past."