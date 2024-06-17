Sandwell Council look to dispose of empty land

Notice has been given that Sandwell Council is currently considering the dispersal of the freehold interest in approximately 1574.0 meter square of land off Mellish Avenue, West Bromwich.

The area is shown in red on the Sandwell Council plan number Number SAM/32375/001 – a copy of which can be obtained upon request.

Any person wishing to comment on the proposed freehold disposal should send their comments in writing to, the executive director, property services, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury.

Or by email to property_services@sandwell.cov.uk.

Comments must be made by no later than Thursday, July 18, quoting reference PS/SK/MELLISH.