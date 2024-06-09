Changes to plan to turn former vets into flats after original scheme approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandwell Council has already approved plans to convert the former vets on the corner of Hagley Road West and Stanley Road, Quinton, into a furniture showroom and flats.

The latest application by Shyqyri Meshi asks Sandwell Council to approve changes to the plans it approved two years ago – including a loft conversion for two new apartments.

Planners at Sandwell Council approved the work to turn the ground floor of the former vets into a furniture showroom with the upper floors and a new extension converted into flats.

These plans were approved in December 2022 after the original move to convert the ground floor into four new shops and the rest of the building into eight flats received “significant opposition” from neighbours over a lack of parking. The council also raised concerns with the application over “highways, design and planning policy” issues, the authority said.

The plans were eventually revised showing old offices converted into two one-bed flats and a new extension housing two one-bed flats alongside a new furniture showroom.

Seven parking spaces – five for the showroom and two for the flats – were promised in the 2022 plans and the extra two flats would not come with any extra space for parking according to the new application from Mr Meshi.

Animal charity PDSA moved its veterinary hospital to a new £1.8million site in St Matthew’s Road, Oldbury, in 2015. The Hagley Road West building was later used as the charity’s donation centre before closing in 2020.

Approving the application in 2022, the council said: “The current use of the premises is already commercial, and has been for a significant amount of time, and is directly adjacent to a row of shops serving the community.

“On balance, it is considered that the applicant is proposing a development that meets the requirements of national and local policy, whilst having a limited impact on the character of the area, and on the amenity of neighbouring properties."