Oldbury county lines dealer sentenced to four years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dave Dickson, 41, of Saladin Avenue, Oldbury, West Midlands, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply a class A drug - heroin and possession of criminal property at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, October 18.

He was further convicted of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – heroin and possession of class B drug – cannabis.

Dickson was sentenced to four years in prison, deprivation of rights to the Vauxhall Astra, forfeiture of drugs and phone, forfeiture of £935 cash and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £225.