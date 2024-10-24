Oldbury county lines dealer sentenced to four years
A county lines dealer has been sentenced to four years for his role in an organised drug dealing network selling heroin and crack cocaine in Bromsgrove.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dave Dickson, 41, of Saladin Avenue, Oldbury, West Midlands, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply a class A drug - heroin and possession of criminal property at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, October 18.
He was further convicted of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – heroin and possession of class B drug – cannabis.
Dickson was sentenced to four years in prison, deprivation of rights to the Vauxhall Astra, forfeiture of drugs and phone, forfeiture of £935 cash and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £225.