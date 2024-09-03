Sandwell Council Leader wins first of its kind animal welfare award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Massingham Advocacy Award programme recognises exceptional contributions to advocating for animal welfare.

The award, which was first introduced this year, commemorates both the RSPCA's 200th anniversary and the centennial of its public affairs team, which was named in honour of Mrs Gertrude Speedwell Massingham, a pioneering advocate for animal welfare.

The Massingham Award recognises elected officials who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to promoting animal welfare and fostering a world where all animals are treated with respect, kindness and compassion.

Lee Gingell, public affairs manager at the RSPCA said: "We are thrilled to recognise Councillor Kerrie Charmichael with the Massingham Advocacy Award in this year's RSPCA PawPrint Awards.

"Her advocacy for animal welfare is truly commendable and reflects the high standards that the PawPrints awards aim to celebrate. By receiving this award, Councillor Carmichael has demonstrated exceptional leadership in promoting policies and initiatives that protect and enhance animal welfare, inspired by the pioneering spirit of Mrs. Massingham."

Councillor Charmichael received the award for her leadership in Sandwell Council adopting a pioneering Animal Welfare Charter and her active support of the RSPCA's 2024.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "I am incredibly happy to receive this recognition from the RSPCA, honouring my commitment to championing animal welfare and inspiring positive change.

"I am truly proud that this award reflects not just my commitment but also that of our council and our borough to being at the forefront of animal welfare."