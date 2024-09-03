Bromwich Hall to bring history to life with Medieval Mayhem heritage event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The weekend-long event will take history fans back in time to experience England almost 600 years ago, to the tumultuous times of the War of the Roses.

The event, which is held at Bromwich House at the West Bromwich Manor House on Hall Green Road, West Bromwich, will see period actors take on the guises of medieval villagers, knights and workers.

Visitors can learn all about medieval food, clothing and medicine, and even take part in a medieval dance.

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell Council deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for residents to enjoy a free and fun day out and experience the sights, sounds, smells and lives of their medieval forebears, who lived at our most important building in Sandwell."

Period actors will be on site to answer all the questions 'thou may haveth'

The two-day event will also include a medieval comedy show and even a knight fighting school for those who want to unleash their inner warrior .

The event will take place on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, from 11am to 4pm on both days.

A full list of activities and more information on the day can be found on the Sandwell Museums website.