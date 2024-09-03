Appeal launched to find missing Sandwell boy
An appeal has been launched to ask for public help locating a missing youngster from Sandwell.
Walsall Police has launched the appeal and released a photo of Archie Pickersgill to ask for help with finding the 11-year-old, who it said has gone missing from Sandwell.
The force said Archie was last seen around 4.20pm on August 23 on a bus in Walsall and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a dark stripe on the leg of the tracksuit bottoms.
A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Archie Pickersgill, aged 11, who’s missing from Sandwell?
"Archie was last seen at 4.20pm on August 23 on a bus in Walsall wearing a grey tracksuit with a dark stripe on the leg of the bottoms.
"Call 999 if you see Archie, quoting log 3356 of 23/08/2024."