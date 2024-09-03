Express & Star
Close

Appeal launched to find missing Sandwell boy

An appeal has been launched to ask for public help locating a missing youngster from Sandwell.

By James Vukmirovic
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Walsall Police has launched the appeal and released a photo of Archie Pickersgill to ask for help with finding the 11-year-old, who it said has gone missing from Sandwell.

The force said Archie was last seen around 4.20pm on August 23 on a bus in Walsall and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a dark stripe on the leg of the tracksuit bottoms.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Archie Pickersgill, aged 11, who’s missing from Sandwell?

"Archie was last seen at 4.20pm on August 23 on a bus in Walsall wearing a grey tracksuit with a dark stripe on the leg of the bottoms.

"Call 999 if you see Archie, quoting log 3356 of 23/08/2024."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular