West Midlands Ambulance Service holding careers event in Sandwell

Careers advice will be available from the service at its Sandwell Hub on Wednesday, September 21, to help people understand the best ways to work for the organisation.

Whether it’s student paramedic, Patient Transport Services, a role in our Emergency Operations Centre or even in our corporate services, the recruitment team will be on hand to explain everything which is needed.

The event, from 5pm until 8pm, gives anyone interested in a career with WMAS the opportunity to speak to our recruitment experts, who can discuss all things careers at WMAS, from exam results to career pathways, giving you valuable guidance on how to reach your career ambitions.

Recruitment Manager, Louise Jones, said: “This is a great opportunity to find out more about what we do as a Trust with colleagues from various departments in attendance and how you can get involved and start a career with us. We can talk to you about the Paramedic profession, Patient Transport, IT, HR and roles in our Emergency Operations Centre…the list is endless.

“We will also be holding interview skills workshops on the day. We want this to be a really interactive event and we are looking forward to meeting everyone."

For more information fill out an online form or to see current vacancies log onto nhs.jobs.uk.